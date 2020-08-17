Alex Otto
US Sanctions Two Ugandan Judges, Lawyer over Adoption scam

17 Aug 2020, 20:34 Comments 240 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Updates
Children cross through the road.

The United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has today sanctioned four Ugandans for their involvement in an adoption scam that saw many Uganda-born children victimized by the participants in the scheme.

 

