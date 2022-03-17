Baker Batte
21:49

US Senior Officials Want Security Officers Accused of Human Rights Punished

17 Mar 2022, 21:43 Comments 135 Views Human rights Updates
Lisa Peterson

Lisa Peterson

In short
Speaking to a select group of journalists in Kampala Peterson said it’s not enough for the government officials to state that they don’t condone abuses that include torture, forced disappearance and even extrajudicial killing but should punish any errant officers found guilty of the same.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.