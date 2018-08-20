In short
In a travel advisory issued on Sunday and updated on Monday morning, the UK warned that there is a likelihood of increased protests that could turn violent, following the arrest of several Members of Parliament and their legislators from Arua district, a week ago.
US, UK Issue Travel Advisories on Uganda Top story20 Aug 2018, 11:56 Comments 223 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
MPs who ere arrested on Monday night in Arua after campaigning for Kasiano Wadri Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.