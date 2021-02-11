In short
According to the publicity secretary of Uganda Athletics Federation, Namayo Mawerere South Sudan has entered a team of nine runners while Spain and USA one male athlete each in the competition that has drawn over 400 runners for the four categorized events (Senior Men 10km, Women 10km, Junior men 8km, Junior Women 6km, Individual mixed relays 2km).
USA, Spain and South Sudan to Participate in National Cross Country Championship
