USAID Extends UGX80Bn to Address Poaching, Human Life Conflict in Uganda

In a Press statement, USAID said the multi-year activities will reduce wildlife trafficking, help communities manage their natural resources and promote real world alternatives to poaching and encroachment into natural areas.
USAID Extends UGX80Bn to Address Poaching, Human Life Conflict in Uganda6 Jun 2020, 16:51 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Tourism Environment Updates
In short
