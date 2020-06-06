Alex Otto
USAID Extends UGX80Bn to Address Poaching, Human Life Conflict in Uganda

Suspected poachers with a cheetah carcass. Olandason Wanyama

Suspected poachers with a cheetah carcass.

In a Press statement, USAID said the multi-year activities will reduce wildlife trafficking, help communities manage their natural resources and promote real world alternatives to poaching and encroachment into natural areas.

 

