Caroline Ayugi
15:01

Use Land to Get Good Healthcare Services - Minister Kwiyucwiny

9 Dec 2022, 14:50 Comments 154 Views Northern Human rights Health Updates

In short
Dr Atim says that although the health facility serves more than 4,000 expectant mothers to access antenatal services annually, only about 1,200 return to deliver from the health unit. The huge drop in numbers at delivery stems from complaints about user fees, which the population considers to be very high.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.