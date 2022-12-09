Use Land to Get Good Healthcare Services - Minister Kwiyucwiny

In short
Dr Atim says that although the health facility serves more than 4,000 expectant mothers to access antenatal services annually, only about 1,200 return to deliver from the health unit. The huge drop in numbers at delivery stems from complaints about user fees, which the population considers to be very high.
Use Land to Get Good Healthcare Services - Minister Kwiyucwiny9 Dec 2022, 14:50 Comments 154 Views Northern Human rights Health Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.