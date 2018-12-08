Use of Contraceptives Causing Violence Against Women in Lamwo

In short
Mary Auma, the Gender Officer of Lamwo explains that most women exercise their reproductive health rights to control birth rates due to the biting economy, but the men oppose their move with intention to have as many children as possible.
Use of Contraceptives Causing Violence Against Women in Lamwo8 Dec 2018, 17:12 Comments 179 Views Crime Health Security Report
Some of the 48 community activists against gender based violence in Lamwo given means of transport Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
