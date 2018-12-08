Dominic Ochola
17:12

Use of Contraceptives Causing Violence Against Women in Lamwo

8 Dec 2018, 17:12 Comments 179 Views Crime Health Security Report
Some of the 48 community activists against gender based violence in Lamwo given means of transport Dominic Ochola

Some of the 48 community activists against gender based violence in Lamwo given means of transport Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Mary Auma, the Gender Officer of Lamwo explains that most women exercise their reproductive health rights to control birth rates due to the biting economy, but the men oppose their move with intention to have as many children as possible.

 

Tagged with: post war trauma recovery birth control contraceptives trócaire
Mentioned: uganda demographic health survey - udhs 2016 women empowerment project

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.