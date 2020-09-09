In short
In Rwanda, in the month of May at the height of the pandemic, virtual consulting services surged past two million users making the country arguably the most digitally connected health system in Africa whereby in rural areas of Rwanda, one doctor may serve as many as 60,000 people.
Use of Digital Technologies in Health Increased During COVID-19 - Report
In short
Tagged with: digital technologies for health
Mentioned: international telecommunications union (itu)
