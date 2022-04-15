In short
The growth recovery slowed down in the second half of the year 2021 due to the impact of the Delta COVID-19 variant, rising debt levels in many countries, persistent bottlenecks to production and supply, as well as the stagnation of prices of minerals.
African countries should instead use tax measures to control inflation, like reducing taxes on imports, to make them more affordable.
Use Tax Cuts, Not CBR, to Tackle Inflation, World Bank Tells Africa
