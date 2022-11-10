In short
The businessmen are concerned that the slow speed of work will continue to affect their businesses because the volume of work left is much and the disruption will cause them enormous losses. They are also deeply suspicious of the quality of work as the materials being used especially on bridges are visibly substandard and as a result, there work is shoddy.
USMID Projects Raise Suspicion and Frustration in Lira
10 Nov 2022
