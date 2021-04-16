Flavia Nassaka
18:27

UVRI Boss Moots for Private Sector Inclusion as Africa Pursues Own COVID-19 Vaccine

16 Apr 2021, 18:14 Comments 171 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
UVRI Boss Prof. Pontiano Kaleebu

UVRI Boss Prof. Pontiano Kaleebu

In short
Kaleebu who was commenting on the deliberations at the meeting told URN that already UVRI is in early stages of working on a Messenger RNA vaccine but their biggest challenge like elsewhere is having to rely on foreign funding.

 

Tagged with: Africa's COVID-19 vaccine
Mentioned: Africa CDC African Union Uganda Virus Research Institute - UVRI

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.