UVRI Starts Testing for Monkeypox

In short
Prof. Pontiano Kaleebu, the UVRI Executive Director said they have so far conducted four tests at their laboratory in Entebbe, and the tests all the tests were negative.
UVRI Starts Testing for Monkeypox26 Jul 2022, 16:45 Comments 69 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: monkeypox outbreak
Mentioned: MINISTRY OF HEALTH Uganda Virus Research Institute - UVRI World Health Organisation (WHO)
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.