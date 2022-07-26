Flavia Nassaka
16:50

UVRI Starts Testing for Monkeypox

26 Jul 2022, 16:45 Comments 69 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Prof. Pontiano Kaleebu, the UVRI Executive Director said they have so far conducted four tests at their laboratory in Entebbe, and the tests all the tests were negative.

 

Tagged with: monkeypox outbreak
Mentioned: MINISTRY OF HEALTH Uganda Virus Research Institute - UVRI World Health Organisation (WHO)

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.