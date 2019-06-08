Pamela Mawanda
13:22

UVRI to Conduct Trials to Reduce Yellow Fever Vaccine Dosage

8 Jun 2019, 13:19 Comments 166 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, the Director of UVRI

Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, the Director of UVRI

In short
During the trial, a fifth of the yellow fever dosage 0.1 millilitres will be given to participants. The global recommended dose of yellow fever vaccination is 0.5 millilitres.

 

Tagged with: Dr. Alfred Driwale-Programme Manager UNEPI Prof Pontiano Kaleebu- Director UVRI UVRI to start studies to reduce amount of yellow fever vaccine UVRI-Uganda Virus Research Institute Yellow Fever Vaccines Yellow Fever in Uganda yellow fever vaccination
Mentioned: Epicenter Health Research European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnerships-EDCTP Medicins Sans Frontieres Ministry of Health Oxford University Pasteur Institute of Dakar UNEPI-Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunization

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.