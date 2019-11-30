In short
Linda Agnes Auma, the Resident District Commissioner of Amuru criticized the interference by UWA as a sabotage to the peace, recovery and economic development efforts of the district after the two-decade long insurgency by Lord’s Resistance Army - LRA.
UWA Blocks Construction of Major Access Road in Apaa
Tagged with: Project for Restoration of Livelihoods in Northern Uganda – PRELNOR, a social environmental impact assessment building bridges initial site bush clearance two-decade long insurgency
Mentioned: Davrich Company LTD East Madi Conservation Area Lord’s Resistance Army - LRA. Ministry of Local Government. Murchison Falls Nation Park Uganda Wildlife Authority – UWA
