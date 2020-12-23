In short
Anyuru told URN on Wednesday morning that the court presided over by Col. George Nambafu who chaired the court granted Captain Olinga a non cash bail of thirty million shillings and instructed him to report to court on the 25th of January 2021.
UWA Captain n Murder Charge Granted Bail, says his Lawyer
23 Dec 2020
UWA's Cpt Tonny Olinga (L), Morris Oloya Taban (C) and Lovis Okello (R) appearing before the UPDF 4th Division Court Martial in Gulu - Photo by Dominic Ochola
Mentioned: Forth Division Army Barracks
