UWA Cautions Tourists as Karamoja Seasonal Rivers Start Flooding

In short
Mr. James Okware the senior warden in charge of Pian, Upe and Matheniko Bokora game reserves told URN on Monday that most of the rivers in the region are starting to flood with high, fast-running water that might sweep away tourists as they attempt to cross
UWA Cautions Tourists as Karamoja Seasonal Rivers Start Flooding2 Aug 2022, 10:29 Comments 105 Views Science and technology Business and finance Tourism Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.