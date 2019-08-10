UWA Digs Deep Trenches to Tame Marauding Elephants in Oyam

In short

The trenches stretch from Akuridia through Bombay, Apala A and Apala B villages, all in Juma and Zambia Parishes in Kamdini Sub County, a distance of 17 kilometres. Wilfred Chemutai, the UWA Karuma Sector Chief Warden is optimistic this would stop animals from crossing into the community because elephants and Buffaloes usually find it difficult to jump or cross trenches.