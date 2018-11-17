Kule Jerome Bitswande
17:17

UWA Erects Electric Fence at Queen Elizabeth National Park

17 Nov 2018, 17:17 Comments 138 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Report

In short
The solar-powered project was launched with the construction of a 10-kilometer stretch at Kyanzeza Village of Kirugu Sub County, Rubirizi district along Queen Elizabeth National park. Upon the completion of the 10-kilometer Kyanzeza stretch, which is expected to take four months, another nine kilometres, will be fenced extending up to Kigarama.

 

Tagged with: electronic fencing commences in rubirizi leaders want project expedited
Mentioned: queen elizabeth national park ministry of tourism rubirizi district

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.