UWA Erects Electric Fence at Queen Elizabeth National Park

In short
The solar-powered project was launched with the construction of a 10-kilometer stretch at Kyanzeza Village of Kirugu Sub County, Rubirizi district along Queen Elizabeth National park. Upon the completion of the 10-kilometer Kyanzeza stretch, which is expected to take four months, another nine kilometres, will be fenced extending up to Kigarama.
UWA Erects Electric Fence at Queen Elizabeth National Park17 Nov 2018, 17:17 Comments 138 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Report
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.