UWA Halts Search For Stray Lions In Amuru

In short
The rangers called off their week-long operations on Sunday after tracking the lions into volatile South Sudan. Residents of Okidi Nam Village in Okidi Parish in Atiak Sub county told the rangers that the beasts killed four of their animals before migrating towards Oroko village in neighboring Palaro Sub County in Gulu District.
UWA Halts Search For Stray Lions In Amuru25 Mar 2019
Tagged with: stray wildlife in Amuru
Mentioned: Uganda Wildlife Authority UWA
