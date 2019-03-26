In short
Susan Chuwai, an official from Amudat Inter-Religious Development Initiative, says they have registered at least 40 complaints of extortion from herders especially in Karita Sub County.
UWA Officials on the Spot Over Extortion Top story26 Mar 2019, 21:14 Comments 89 Views Moroto, Uganda Security Lifestyle Environment Report
In short
Tagged with: dry spell grazing in protected areas moevement of livestock in search of pastures pian- upe reserve
Mentioned: Uganda Wildlife Authority UWA
