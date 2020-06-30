EDSON KINENE
06:08

UWA Ranger Arrested for Killing Nephew in Sheema

30 Jun 2020, 06:04 Comments 149 Views Tourism Crime Breaking news

In short
The accused, Captain Peter Mweebwe is who works in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park reportedly shot his nephew after he accused him of allegedly taking cow dung from his kraal to use it as manure in his plantation without his consent.

 

Tagged with: Murder Soldiers shoots nephew
Mentioned: Uganda Wild Life Authority - UWA

