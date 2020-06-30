UWA Ranger Arrested for Killing Nephew in Sheema

In short
The accused, Captain Peter Mweebwe is who works in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park reportedly shot his nephew after he accused him of allegedly taking cow dung from his kraal to use it as manure in his plantation without his consent.
UWA Ranger Arrested for Killing Nephew in Sheema30 Jun 2020, 06:04 Comments 149 Views Tourism Crime Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Murder Soldiers shoots nephew
Mentioned: Uganda Wild Life Authority - UWA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.