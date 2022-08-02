Nebert Rugadya
19:17

UWA Receives Seven Tons of Confiscated Ivory, Pangolin Scales from URA

2 Aug 2022, 19:12 Comments 76 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Crime Tourism Updates
Some of the confiscated pieces of wildlife

Some of the confiscated pieces of wildlife

In short
Charles Tumwesigye, the Deputy Director of Field Operations at Uganda Wildlife Authority, says the over years, the surveillance system has improved especially with the joint cooperation between URA and the Uganda Police Force.

 

Tagged with: Endangered species

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.