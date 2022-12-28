Henry Lematia
09:07

UWA Seeks to Expand Ajai Wildlife Reserve for Rhino Conservation

28 Dec 2022, 09:00 Comments 135 Views Madi-Okollo, Uganda Environment Tourism Northern Updates
A section of Ajai Wildlife Reserve in Madi Okollo district.

A section of Ajai Wildlife Reserve in Madi Okollo district.

In short
John Makombo, the Director in Charge of Conservation at Uganda Wildlife Authority explains that the need for additional land at the wildlife reserve is a recommendation of their rhino habitat feasibility study that found out that the current state of the reserve cannot support substantial rhino breeding.

 

Tagged with: Expansion of Ajai wildlife reserve Uganda Wildlife Authority

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.