UWA Staff Ask Gov’t to Increase Funding to Sports in Conservation Areas

5 Sep 2022, 17:11 Comments 166 Views Kasese, Uganda Sport Tourism Updates
Dr. Pantaleon Kasoma Mukasa Banda, UWA board chairperson inspecting the Elgon team before the kick-off of finals against the Kampala team, thee later won the game 3-0

Bashir Hangi, the UWA communication officer said that there is a lot of talent within UWA that needs to be given an opportunity to manifest by allocating reasonable resources at conservation area level to boast training.

 

