Emmy Daniel Ojara
19:11

UWA Starts Boundary Opening in Murchison Falls National Park

4 Sep 2019, 19:09 Comments 80 Views Tourism Northern Updates

In short
Last month 11 households of Te Ogelo village in Langele Parish Kich Lii Sub County accused UWA for extending the Murchison Falls National Park boundaries four kilometres into the community land.

 

