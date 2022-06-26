Henry Lematia
10:01

UWA Stuck with 11 Households Inside Ajai Wildlife Reserve

26 Jun 2022, 09:47 Comments 95 Views Madi-Okollo, Uganda Tourism Environment Breaking news
A section of Ajai Wildlife Reserve in Madi Okollo district.

A section of Ajai Wildlife Reserve in Madi Okollo district.

In short
During the colonial times, about 80 per cent of Uganda’s Rhino population called the reserve home. But After independence, more and more people encroached on the reserve for grazing and farming. As the human population surrounding the reserve increased, poachers hunted down animals in the reserve for food.

 

Tagged with: 11 households Ajai Wildlife Reserve Uganda Wildlife Authority -UWA

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.