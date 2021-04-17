Brian Luwaga
17:55

UWA to Relocate 33 Rhinos From Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary Over Land Wrangle Top story

17 Apr 2021, 17:53 Comments 325 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Tourism Updates
Rhinos at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary . Photo by RFU

Rhinos at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary . Photo by RFU

In short
The statement further says that in the medium and long time, the rhinos will be introduced to UWA managed protected areas, adding that plans are underway to achieve this after completion of feasibility a study to identify a suitable location and conditions that need to be met.

 

Tagged with: rhinos ziwa rhino sanctuary
Mentioned: Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Uganda Wildlife Authority

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.