Basaija Idd
15:37

UWA To Resume Electric Fencing Around Queen Elizabeth National Park

26 Feb 2020, 15:36 Comments 114 Views Kasese, Uganda Tourism Environment Science and technology Updates
Electric fencing at one of the park points

In short
Pontious Nzuma, the Chief Warden Queen Elizabeth National Park, says they are set to continue with the work in a few days’ time. He says some sections will be erected to cross rivers and landscapes characterised by hard underlying rocks.

 

