UWA To Resume Electric Fencing Around Queen Elizabeth National Park

In short
Pontious Nzuma, the Chief Warden Queen Elizabeth National Park, says they are set to continue with the work in a few days’ time. He says some sections will be erected to cross rivers and landscapes characterised by hard underlying rocks.
UWA To Resume Electric Fencing Around Queen Elizabeth National Park26 Feb 2020, 15:36 Comments 114 Views Kasese, Uganda Tourism Environment Science and technology Updates
In short
Mentioned: UWA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.