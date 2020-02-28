UWA, UPDF Hunt for Stray Lions in Lamwo

In short
The lions suspected to have strayed more than 140 kilometers from Kidepo Valley National Park invaded the area on Sunday night. The lions killed nine calves and injured three others belonging to a livestock farmer in separate attacks between Sunday and Tuesday.
UWA, UPDF Hunt for Stray Lions in Lamwo28 Feb 2020, 09:17 Comments 208 Views Lamwo, Uganda Agriculture Security Northern Updates
Robert Baguma, a herdsman in katum east b village shows one of the calves that was injured by stray lions over the weekend. photo by julius ocungi.
