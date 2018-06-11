Lubulwa Henry
UWEC Projects Increase in Tourist Numbers

The projection comes after the installation of Zakayo the second, as the heir to Ugandas oldest chimp Zakayo-the-first, who succumbed to old age and Chronic Gastroenteritis in April ending a 54-year-life journey that started in Semuliki National Park.

 

