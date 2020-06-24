In short
James Musinguzi, the UWEC Managing Director, says the proposed guidelines include a temporary ban on impromptu visits for better planning enforcing social distancing within the centre, admission of only 300 visitors a day who must wear face masks or a covering among others.
UWEC Proposes Strict Covid-19 Preventive Measures
Entrance rates for various visitors at UWEC. UWEC wants to halt admission of unbooked visitors due to COVID-19 concerns
