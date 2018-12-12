Peter Labeja
09:24

Women Entrepreneurship Program Plunges Into Funding Crisis

12 Dec 2018, 07:59 Comments 169 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Analysis
Members Of Lubangatwero Widows Women Group In Gulu Exhibits Some of the Arts They Make Under UWEP Project Peter Labeja

Members Of Lubangatwero Widows Women Group In Gulu Exhibits Some of the Arts They Make Under UWEP Project Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Frank Mugabi, the Communications Officer Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, says the funding difficulties have forced the Ministry to ration funds among few women groups well below their intended annual target.

 

Tagged with: uwep plunges into funding crisis uganda women entrepreneurship programme uwep women economic empowerment programme in uganda frank mugabi the communications officer ministry of gender labour and social development
Mentioned: ministry of gender labour and social development

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.