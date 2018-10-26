Michael Wambi
UWEZO 7th Assessment In Pictures

    A child in Kitengya II Bundibguyo. The picture ws taken on October 19 which was a school day but this boy had not gone to school

  • Michael Wambi

    A pupil fetchs water from an undeground water tank in Bundibugyo School. UWEZO also conducted water tests from all the schools pupils were assessed

  • Michael Wambi

    Children drying Cocoa. Cocoa has been blamed for the deteriorating learning levels in Bundibugyo district.

  • Michael Wambi

    Pupils take water from a tap at one of the schools in Bundibugyo district.

  • Michael Wambi

    -Difficult task for girls to draw water from an underground water tank in Bundibugyo. Lack of acces to safe clean water affects hygiene and health of pupils.

  • Michael Wambi

    Pupils in upcountry schools still have opportunity to play on bigger playgrounds compared to those in more urban Uganda

  • Michael Wambi

    Pupils study under a tree in Bundimasolya Primary School.

  • Michael Wambi

    Bundimasolya Primary school has just acquired a new classroom bloc but it has not desks . So boys and girls have to sit on the floor in class.

  • Michael Wambi

    A physically handicapped boy at one of the schools. While the schools has allowed him to study along side others, URN discovered that ramps at the entry to classrooms have not been tailored for PWDS

  • Michael Wambi

    UWEZO field coordinator, Reverend, Isaac Birungi cross checking facts with volunteers

  • Michael Wambi

    UWEZO assess a child at Fredrick Ndololire's Home.

  • Michael Wambi

    Teacher Motivation should be key in learning. This posters was at Bundimasolya primary school

  • Michael Wambi

    Volunteers reday to begin asessments in Bundibugyo district. A totals of 59 volunteers

 

Findings from previous surveys are that children are not learning and are not acquiring the foundational skills of literacy and numeracy consistent with the official curricular requirements in the country.
The reports have concluded that the low learning levels suggest a continued crisis in the education sector that demands attention.
Findings from the past six assessments have discovered that our children are not learning despite being in School.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]k; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

