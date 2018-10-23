UWEZO Concludes 7th Learning Assessment

In short
Findings from previous surveys concluded that children are not learning and that they are not acquiring the foundational skills of literacy and numeracy consistent with the official curricular requirements in the country.
UWEZO Concludes 7th Learning Assessment23 Oct 2018, 13:49 Comments 103 Views Local government Analysis
UWEZO volunteers take a water test at one of the schools in Bundibugyo Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.