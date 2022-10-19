Uwezo Proposes Reduction of Years Spent in Primary School

In short
Dr. Mary Goretti Nakabugo, the Uwezo Country Coordinator, said that available data and experience from other countries suggest that six years are sufficient for the primary cycle.
Uwezo Proposes Reduction of Years Spent in Primary School19 Oct 2022, 18:00 Comments 155 Views Education Report
Davidson Ndyabahika
Dr. Mary Goretti Nakabugo, the Manager of Uwezo Uganda at Twaweza Login to license this image from 1$.
