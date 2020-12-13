In short
“UWONET’s election related work including working with women and youth from different parts of Uganda through the Women’s Situation Room to enhance peace building in our country during and after the elections, trainings in the remaining districts for women candidates including independents and those from all political parties and observation of women and gender issues in the elections has been affected,” reads a statement issued on Saturday.
UWONET Denies Claims of Terror Financing Top story13 Dec 2020, 09:44 Comments 239 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Election Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections Civil Society Organizations- CSOs Elections national ngo forum terrorism financing uganda womenâ€™s network (uwonet)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.