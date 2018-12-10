UWONET: Inadequate Police Funding Hampering SGBV Fight

In short
Under their umbrella organization, the Uganda Womens Network UWONET, women observe that while Uganda has demonstrated commitment towards ending GBV through its legal and policy frameworks, the implementation has remained limited which has increased the vulnerability of women and girls to abuse.
UWONET: Inadequate Police Funding Hampering SGBV Fight10 Dec 2018, 17:06 Comments 162 Views Court Crime Lifestyle Report
Women under UWONET addressing press on Monday on GBV Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.