UWONET Roots for Universal Early Childhood Education

In short
Judy Kamanyi, a consultant that was hired to prepare a submission of the women’s network, said that ECD is a critical foundation for the learning of all children.
UWONET Roots for Universal Early Childhood Education17 Oct 2022, 07:47 Comments 101 Views Education Report
Courtesy Photo
According to World Bank, the only way Uganda can be able to attain quality education at primary level is by providing mass nursery school education at national level
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.