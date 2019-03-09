UWOPA Counts Gains, Losses on Women’s Issues

In short
Kamugo says that only one out of the four donors of its 2016-2021 strategic plan is still funding the association, which money is earmarked for paying the five staff at the secretariat. Plan International, Democratic Governance Facility, European Union and UNDP are expected to support the implementation of the plan.
UWOPA Counts Gains, Losses on Women’s Issues9 Mar 2019, 08:48 Comments 184 Views Politics Parliament Misc Report
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.