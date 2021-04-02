UWOPA Wants Museveni to Expeditiously Assent to Employment Law

In short
Addressing journalists at Parliament on Good Friday, a section of UWOPA members applauded the passing of the Employment (Amendment) Bill, 2019, saying that it will help strengthen the protection of workers’ rights in Uganda and promote gender equality.
UWOPA Wants Museveni to Expeditiously Assent to Employment Law2 Apr 2021, 18:32 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: Employment (Amendment) Bill, 2019 UWOPA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.