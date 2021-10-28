Vaccination Or Not, Economy Will Fully Reopen in January-Museveni

In short
Initially, President Museveni had tagged school re-opening and opening of other sectors of the economy to the vaccination of people above 18 years However, addressing the nation on Thursday, Museveni seemed to make a U-turn and said that they will not force Ugandans to get vaccinated.
Vaccination Or Not, Economy Will Fully Reopen in January-Museveni28 Oct 2021, 22:52 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
