Namugabi Eva
20:14

Vaccination Remains Key To School Reopening – Education Ministry

6 Dec 2021, 20:02 Comments 191 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Breaking news
Courtsey photo of Vaccination

In short
Although President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni stated last month that the economy will reopen with or without vaccination come January 2022, the Education ministry insists that the vaccination response will determine the reopening to avoid closure when schools reopen.

 

