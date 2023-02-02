In short
Coming at a time when Uganda is estimated to be recorded about a thousand new infections each week, Musinguzi, says that they are currently quantifying to see the supplies they will need to make these products available and the methods that they will use to roll them out this year.
Vaginal Ring, Injection ARVs to be added on List of PrEP Options in Uganda this Year
Tagged with: HIV prevention
