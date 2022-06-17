In short
URN learnt at the camp that specialists have been handling ten surgeries each day which range from vaginal tears experienced at child birth, fistula, uterine prolapse, elderly women with prolapsed bladders and those with vaginal septum -a condition that happens when the female reproductive system doesn’t fully develop.
Vaginal Tear Corrections Top Surgeries Conducted at Mulago Women's Medical Camp
17 Jun 2022
