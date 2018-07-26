Derick Kissa
Vandalism of Boreholes Plunges Katente Residents into Crisis

26 Jul 2018, 11:58 Comments 122 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Report
George Mutumba the chairman LC1 Katente village in Mukono standing near a bore hole that was vandalised Derick Kissa

George Mutumba the chairman LC1 Katente village in Mukono standing near a bore hole that was vandalised

George Mutumba, the LC1 chairman Katente B, says that following the vandalism of the boreholes, residents have no option but walk for more than 3 kilometres to access water.

 

