George Mutumba, the LC1 chairman Katente B, says that following the vandalism of the boreholes, residents have no option but walk for more than 3 kilometres to access water.
Vandalism of Boreholes Plunges Katente Residents into Crisis
George Mutumba the chairman LC1 Katente village in Mukono standing near a bore hole that was vandalised
