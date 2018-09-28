Minister Irene Muloni (second right) flanked by her deputy Peter Lokeris (second left) and Permanent Secretary Robert Kasande at the press conference on the sidelines of the 2018 Joint Energy Sector Review meeting at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Muloni is concerned that vandals are destroying very expensive and useful infrastructure to smelt products that can be manufactured using cheaper material. She says that the public needs to appreciate that the energy infrastructure for the common good and refrain from activities that impeding the electrification of Uganda.