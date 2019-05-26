In short
Kasitori Baluku, another farmer in Kyalhumba sub county, says the bigger challenge is with the traders especially early buyers who continue to raid the market in Kasese and lure farmers into selling premature vanilla.
Vanilla Harvest Guidelines Excite Kasese Farmers26 May 2019, 16:11 Comments 158 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Western Report
In short
Mentioned: Vanilla buyers in Kasese
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.