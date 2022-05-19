Olive Nakatudde
18:00

Variations in Offered Nakawa-Naguru Land Show Intentional Fraud –Parliament

19 May 2022, 17:59 Comments 95 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Kazo County MP, Dan Kimosho chaired the Adhoc Committee on the Nakawa-Naguru land allocations.

Kazo County MP, Dan Kimosho chaired the Adhoc Committee on the Nakawa-Naguru land allocations.

In short
The Adhoc Committee of parliament, which has been investigating the distribution of 82.05 acres of Nakawa-Naguru land in its report to parliament, reveals that whereas lease offers of less acreage were communicated by the Secretary to the Commission, there were no minutes availed to support such reductions or variations in sizes connoting the existence of fraudulent intent.

 

Tagged with: Nakawa-Naguru land row Uganda Land Commission (ULC)

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.