Variations in Offered Nakawa-Naguru Land Show Intentional Fraud –Parliament

In short
The Adhoc Committee of parliament, which has been investigating the distribution of 82.05 acres of Nakawa-Naguru land in its report to parliament, reveals that whereas lease offers of less acreage were communicated by the Secretary to the Commission, there were no minutes availed to support such reductions or variations in sizes connoting the existence of fraudulent intent.
Variations in Offered Nakawa-Naguru Land Show Intentional Fraud –Parliament19 May 2022
