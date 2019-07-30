Vatican Elevates Munyonyo Martyrs' Church to Minor Basilica

In short
Cardinal Sarah read the Papal decree signed by Holy See Pope Francis, upgrading the Church into a Minor Basilica in Latin, after which it was translated into English and Luganda to a thunderous welcome by the Christians.
Vatican Elevates Munyonyo Martyrs' Church to Minor Basilica30 Jul 2019, 07:29 Comments 122 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Religion Environment Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Cardinal Robert Sarah, Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments Christine Piwang, the vice Chairperson of the Laity at the minor Basilica Major Basilica Minor Basilica Vatican Elevates Uganda Martyrs Church Into Minor Basilica
Mentioned: Vatican
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.