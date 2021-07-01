Andrew Nakhaboya
Vegetable Prices in Manafwa Fall by Half

1 Jul 2021, 12:23 Comments 141 Views Manafwa, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Updates
Boxes of tomatoes at Cereleno market in Gulu town -Photo by Jesse Johnson James

In short
Peter Matanda, a tomato farmer, says that they have failed even to recoup the money they invested in producing the vegetables. They anticipate scarcity of vegetables in the near future since most of them would have made losses and abandoned the business.

 

