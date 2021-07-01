Vegetable Prices in Manafwa Fall by Half

In short
Peter Matanda, a tomato farmer, says that they have failed even to recoup the money they invested in producing the vegetables. They anticipate scarcity of vegetables in the near future since most of them would have made losses and abandoned the business.
Vegetable Prices in Manafwa Fall by Half1 Jul 2021, 12:23 Comments 141 Views Manafwa, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Drastic Fall In vegetable Prices
Mentioned: Affecting Manafwa Farmers
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.